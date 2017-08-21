Nordstrom Inc. has named Kelley Hall senior vice president, chief accounting officer, a new role at the Seattle-based retailer.She'll report to Anne Bramman, chief financial officer of Nordstrom. "Kelley's approach to our finance work, great leadership style and ability to develop and support teams will help us achieve our long-term business goals," Bramman said.As chief accounting officer, Hall and her team will support strategic efforts to evolve Nordstrom's accounting, procurement, tax and treasury work across the company.Hall has more than 23 years of experience in financial roles, most recently serving as vice president and cfo for Nike Inc.'s enterprise operations, where she led finance teams supporting business groups including supply chain, technology and procurement. During her nearly nine years at Nike, Hall also held roles in corporate finance, treasury, tax, investor relations and global business planning. Prior to Nike, she served in a variety of senior finance slots at Starbucks Corp., including vice president positions supporting U.S. retail and corporate finance.