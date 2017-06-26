By  on June 26, 2017

Nordstrom has rounded up a new crop of celebrity "ambassadors" for its Anniversary Sale: Russell Wilson, cofounder of Good Man Brand and Seattle Seahawks quarterback; model and body activist Ashley Graham; actors Taye Diggs and Hana Mae Lee; choreographer Keone Madrid and wife/dance partner, Mari, and textile designer Kindah Khalidy.

The Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom’s biggest event of the year. Since started in the Sixties, it's become an industry phenomena because of its popularity, revenue potential and unique format yet to be copied by competitors.

