Nordstrom Inc., driven by sales growth in the second quarter that beat results from other department store operators, met its earnings expectation of 65 cents per diluted share and raised its outlook for the year.

Net sales are now seen growing 4 percent, compared to the previous forecast of 3 to 4 percent. And earnings per diluted share are now seen reaching $2.85 to $3, as opposed to the previous forecast of $2.75 to $3.