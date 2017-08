The National Retail Federation claims the government doesn't give the full picture on the U.S. retail job market. And WWD has learned that the association is in talks with the Bureau of Labor Statistics urging the government agency to rethink how retail jobs are counted, to take a more comprehensive approach, and to team up with the NRF on the effort.

Government statistics indicate a loss of about 172,500 jobs in the sector in the first half of this year, with department stores losing about 37,000 jobs and apparel and accessory chains shedding about 10,400 jobs.