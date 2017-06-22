By  on June 22, 2017

The National Retail Federation on Thursday named Cristina Ceresoli, a former Express executive, as senior vice president for retail strategy.

As vice president of marketing and public relations at Express, Ceresoli managed the retailer's content marketing practice, including consumer experience, data-driven insights and communications evolution.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus