The National Retail Federation on Thursday named Cristina Ceresoli, a former Express executive, as senior vice president for retail strategy.
As vice president of marketing and public relations at Express, Ceresoli managed the retailer's content marketing practice, including consumer experience, data-driven insights and communications evolution.
Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: @donstahl)