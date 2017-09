New York Fashion Week put the industry's contrasts into stark relief.

Even as his empire is regrouping, Ralph Lauren's parade of models amid part of his impressive car collection in a garage in Bedford, N.Y., displayed how the "haves" put on a fashion show. Retailers loved seeing how the other half lives. "Ralph Lauren showed how to treat the industry," said Ken Downing, Neiman Marcus' fashion director and senior vice president, lamenting the logistics of fashion week. "Who are all of these people? I'm not against social media, but I don’t think the doors should be flung open wide so the whole world is at every presentation. It’s become a public convention. At times it feels like Comicon."