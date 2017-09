Consulting firm The O Alliance said that Olson-Ng Retail Consulting has joined its network of practitioners. Olsen-Ng was founded in 2001 by Rod Olson and Kim Ng, former retail industry executives. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.The O Alliance described Olson-Ng as similar to other network partners, which “marries hands-on industry experience with tactical consulting work to develop an extensive and well-versed financial and operational base of knowledge.” Under The O Alliance, Olson-Ng said it will lend its expertise “to a growing client base” in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.Andrea Weiss, founder of The O Alliance, said the addition of Olson-Ng expands the reach of the agency. She said Olson-Ng’s “experience crossing the U.S., Canada and Europe in the areas of inventory management, process improvement, merchandise planning and allocation, and business intelligence complements and strengthens The O Alliance suite of expertise for our clients.”Olson described The O Alliance as “a group of highly knowledgeable consultants who are dedicated to addressing the radical change within the retail industry, with laser focus on adding value.” Olson said his firm’s “demonstrated ability to streamline work processes will help retailers be more responsive to customer’s demands.”Weiss said the addition also helps to build a stronger “network of former c-suite leaders, capable of partnering with existing management teams to address the new shopping ecosystem.”Olson-Ng’s area of practice focuses on the “shift of brick-and-mortar retailing to digital platforms requiring redirection of merchandising, planning and forecasting, digital metrics and re-engineering work processes to gain speed and efficiencies, lower costs, and better integrate the strategic needs of e-commerce,” the company noted. The firm’s clients includes retailers and brands such as Adidas, Godiva Chocolatier, J. Jill, Echo Design Group, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Solstice Sunglasses, among others.Rod Olson and Kim Ng held various executive roles at retailers such as Ann Taylor, Liz Claiborne and Macy’s. Ng has an MBA in finance from Boston College and previously earned a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from Queens College. Olson has an MBA in finance from The University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business and a bachelor of science degree from St. Vincent College.For more WWD business news, see:When a Seam Is Missed, Darn It Steps InAmazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce RetailersKingston’s Moment: Celebrities and Creative Types Rediscover Historic Town