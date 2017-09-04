As the market gears up for New York Fashion Week, “earned content platform” provider Olapic is offering some tips for retailers to “trigger content generation” in their New York stores as well as “inspire more digitally driven, in-store brand experiences.”

Researchers at the firm noted that New York is considered a “fashion hub” and NYFW “can generate high turnout of fashion-minded attendees.” As such, the firm suggests that retailers identify existing in-store hot spots. Retailers and brands “should look at where users are already taking and posting photos (outside of balconies, dressing rooms, etc.). In turn, marketers can transform these ‘hot spots’ into content studios that can entice consumers to come in-store to partake in the experience.”

Based on its research, Olapic has identified some photo themes that garner the most traffic. “‘Feisty and fierce’ images represented the biggest category (24.4 percent) of shared content in the retailer’s hot spot, followed by an ‘in-store selfie’ (19.5 percent) to show where they are, and then shots of ‘the outfit’ (11 percent),” the company noted in its report.

Olapic researchers said retailers should make their stores “photo ready,” which includes well-lit displays and engaging signage. “And [it] should be present in any retail location,” Olapic said. “For example, Nike embraces the part-museum-part-mecca mentality especially well; sneaker enthusiasts travel far and wide to take in and try on the brand’s iconic shoes, which are placed on pedestals for reverent adoration.”

As a result of Nike’s merchandising approach, Olapic found in its research that 26 percent of the content posted included the brand’s Swoosh, which was “followed by content focused on Nike’s place in sports history (16.5 percent) and images of consumers trying on Nike product (12 percent).”

Having a “relevant feature attraction” will also help generate user content. “NYFW is an attraction in itself,” authors of the report said. “Similarly, retailers should embrace their own feature attraction that will draw an individual into the store,” they explained. “Featured attractions can be anything tied to the architecture of the store itself, an art installation, a decorative wall or in-store performance.”

Lastly, retailers and brands should consider making their stores an interactive destination. “If brands are going to draw consumers off the couch, they must give them something that they can’t do at home. NYFW does just this,” the company said. “And retailers can replicate this in-store, as well. For example, Diesel has made interactivity the heart of its in-store experience by featuring live music, artful design and other activations.”

For Diesel, in-store selfies was the most shared at 25.3 percent, followed by a full-size artificial yak animal featured in the store at about 18 percent. Content related to the brand’s storefront and brand iconography garnered 16 percent.

