Outdoor Voices rendering Los Angeles

A rendering of Outdoor Voices' pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Active brand Outdoor Voices Inc. is testing the Los Angeles retail market.

The New York company on Thursday is slated to open a pop-up shop at The Grove. The store will be located in the shopping center’s dedicated pop-up space, which has hosted Rebecca Minkoff and Clique Media Group’s Obsessee, among other brands. The roughly 200-square-foot space is a glass pod located in the center of The Grove.

