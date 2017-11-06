Milton Pappas has been named chief marketing officer of Hudon's Bay Co., a new post.Pappas, whose appointment is effective immediately, had served as interim chief marketing officer since June.He will lead the Marketing Center of Excellence, and be responsible for executing the marketing strategies of the company’s North American retail businesses. The Marketing COE operates as an in-house agency and supports the execution of each business’ marketing strategy with comprehensive campaigns. The Marketing COE includes media, creative, partnerships and events, among other areas.Pappas joined HBC in September 2016 as senior vice president, digital marketing. Earlier, he had been chief digital officer of New York & Co., and before that held senior leadership roles in marketing, digital and e-commerce at Nine West Group, Toys ’R’ Us Inc. and Redcats USA. He is a board member of Shop.org, the digital division of the National Retail Federation.HBC’s banners across North American and Europe include Hudson’s Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Gilt, Saks Off 5th, Galeria Kaufhof and Galeria Inno.