PARIS – A man armed with a knife and carrying a suitcase was shot by a French soldier at the Louvre museum on Friday morning, according to media reports.

The man had reportedly been attempting to enter one of the shops in the museum’s underground mall, and had attacked another soldier before being shot and wounded.

“Serious incident for public security going on in Paris’ Louvre neighborhood, with priority given to the intervention of security and rescue forces,” France’s Ministry of the Interior tweeted at 10:19 a.m. CET.

The Louvre has been closed temporarily, according to a museum spokeswoman.

France has been rattled by numerous, deadly terrorist attacks over the past two years, including at the Bataclan theater, newspaper Charlie Hebdo offices and a kosher supermarket in Paris.