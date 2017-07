PARIS — Karl Lagerfeld, Colette’s best customer, was beside himself on Wednesday after the landmark Paris boutique said it would close its doors for good on Dec. 20.

“That's the bad news of the morning. Even if I knew about it, in a way I’m devastated. I loved Madame Colette and her daughter and all the people who worked for her for years. It is really, really sad. This part of the Rue Saint-Honoré will become a banal shopping street,” he said. “It will be terribly missed. There was an ambience like nowhere else in the world."