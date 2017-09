Vince has hired Patrik Ervell as its new men's wear designer.Starting in October, Ervell will serve as vice president of men’s design at Vince, overseeing product design for men’s ready-to-wear and men’s accessories collections. He will report to senior vice president and creative director Caroline Belhumeur.“With over 10 years’ experience at the helm of his own successful label, Patrik has undoubtedly had a profound impact on the men’s wear community,” said Belhumeur. She said Ervell has "a unique perspective and vision.""I do think there is a shared sensibility," Ervell told WWD, discussing the Vince aesthetic and his own. "I've always thought of what I do as a kind of modern California aesthetic and I think Vince also embodies that approach. Vince of course has a much greater reach and it's exciting for me to work at that scale." He also said that he will "stay true to the Vince brand ethos of modern, luxurious design" and that he admired the company for its "quality and clean, modern aesthetic.”Asked what happens to his own business, which is small, with a web site and about a dozen retail accounts, Ervell replied, "My namesake business continues in a project format which, for the time being, will not involve runway shows or seasonal wholesale collections."A Vince spokesman said Ervell takes a new position at the company where men's wear "has always operated under the leadership of our creative or artistic director, but Caroline recognizes the opportunity in men’s wear and felt it would be beneficial to bring on a head designer of Patrik’s caliber."Ervell will relocate to Los Angeles to work from the Vince design studio there. His first Vince men’s wear collection will debut in January for the fall 2018 season.The California native and son of Swedish immigrants is known for modern American sportswear, being minimal, elegant and utilitarian, and for being inspired by hiking and the great outdoors and such brands as Patagonia and The North Face. He's known for using unusual fabrics such as gold foil, vintage parachute cloth, handmade rubber raincoats and high-performance textiles.Early in his career Ervell worked as a stylist, took courses at The New School’s Parsons School of Design and started his fashion career by creating screen-printed T-shirts, eventually launching his own collection and selling to Opening Ceremony, his first retail account.