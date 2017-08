J.C. Penney, heading into another highly promotional second half, is “laser-focused” on repairing its apparel business and putting greater emphasis on casual, contemporary, activewear and special sizes.

“Women’s apparel is a significant percent of our overall revenue, and that business has been under significant pressure for the last year-plus. And although we’re excited about home initiatives and beauty, we also are laser-focused on fixing the women’s apparel business,” said Marvin Ellison, Penney’s chairman and chief executive officer.