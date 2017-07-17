There could be potential hope for some brides-to-be who ordered bridal gowns from Alfred Angelo.

The company on Friday filed a voluntary petition for a Chapter 7 liquidation in a Florida bankruptcy court. The petition was filed under the name Alfred Angelo — The Brides Studio No. 3 Inc. There were also 18 affiliates who filed their own Chapter 7 petitions.

The 84-year-old retailer shuttered its stores on Thursday, but didn’t give any indication before that of any financial distress. Nor was there anything on its website on Friday about the filing, leaving those who placed orders in the dark about whether they would get their gowns. Further, the firm also let go its seamstresses, which means that even those who were able to pick up their orders in the days before the store closures now have to find someone else to make any necessary alterations.

The company website on Monday pointed out the obvious — that all stores and wholesalers are closed. It noted that Margaret Smith is the court-appointed trustee. The company in a post on the site said, “If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available, please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available.”

The posting went on to say, “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We greatly appreciate your patience. Thank you.”

Established in 1933 by Alfred Angelo Piccione and Edythe Vincent Piccione, the company is based in Delray Beach, Fla. In addition to its own stores and its online site, the company sells bridal gowns worldwide in the wholesale channel. Most of the stores that carried its products are bridal boutiques. There were also some Alfred Angelo stores overseas in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Hong Kong. Gowns and dresses that sold for $495 to $2,200 were discounted last week to $99 to $950, or 50 percent to 80 percent off original prices.