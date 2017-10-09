PARIS — Upscale French department store Printemps will open its first outlet store, in the south of France, marking a new step to meet demand for high-end goods at cheaper prices.The new location, scheduled to open at the end of November, will sell read-to-wear apparel, shoes and accessories for men and women in a nearly 6,500-square-foot space at the McArthurGlen designer outlet near Aix-en-Provence.Printemps chief executive officer Paolo de Cesare said the new store illustrates the retailer's "will to respond to the needs of fashion amateurs seeking branded products at the best price."Under increasing pressure from competition in the online sphere, department stores are tinkering with their strategies as they seek to draw in customers. Printemps recently revamped a neighborhood branch in Paris, allotting space there for a home goods specialist and its own sportswear retailer. That store is to soon feature a section for Uniqlo, the first time the Japanese label will be offered in a department store. Printemps also recently opened a sprawling beauty area linked its flagship in central Paris.