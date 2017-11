Oeko-Tex, an independent testing and certification system for raw, semi-finished and finished textile products, said that PVH Corp. will begin communicating its Standard 200 by Oeko-Tex certification to shoppers via a “specially designed” sewn in label for men’s dress shirt lines.The company said that the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex label will appear in more than 25 million garments across several PVH lines, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Izod and Arrow, among other PVH-licensed designer brands. Garments donning the new label will be sold to North American retailers online and in stores including Macy’s, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, Belk and Amazon.Its Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification “contributes to high and effective product safety from a consumer’s point of view,” by meeting requirements from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, in regard to lead; identifying harmful chemicals and adhering to legal regulations, such as banned Azo colorants, formaldehyde, pentachlorophenol, cadmium, and nickel. PVH dress shirt lines achieved the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification in 2011.David Sirkin, the president of the Dress Furnishings Group of PVH, said that “Our retailer customers are increasingly interested in providing consumers with dress shirts that are tested for harmful chemicals and considerately made.” He added that “PVH, an industry leader in corporate responsibility, is committed to the responsible production of high quality products. The Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification helps us address both of these goals within our dress shirt business and the sewn-in labels communicate this significant commitment to our consumers.”For More Textile News From WWD, See:

