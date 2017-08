HONG KONG — You've heard of Double Eleven, the world's biggest online shopping day, and there's 8/8, but today marks 7/7 or Qixi, otherwise known as Chinese Valentine's Day.For some, it can get quite confusing just keeping track. These dates have largely been created by companies either entirely or repurposed to some extent as a commercial occasion. Alibaba came up with Singles Day in 2009, taking the idea from university students and morphing it into a nearly $18 billion dollar global event, while Aug. 8 is a new shopping festival fashioned this year by Wal-Mart and JD.com. Even a traditional holiday such as Qixi, which does have roots that date back to a Han Dynasty legend, is having new meaning instilled by big brands.Qixi is the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, which means it shifts every year. In 2017 it falls on Aug. 28. This year, Cartier is offering select customers romantic helicopter dates, while Coach put out special Selena Gomez-autographed bags, and Loewe jump-started its online partnership with Alibaba, producing a special hearts-printed purse. Bvlgari, Dolce & Gabbana, Chloé and a long number of fashion brands all have special promotions for the occasion.According to JD.com, the best-selling gifts for Qixi are fashion accessories, silver jewelry, bracelets and roses. August has seen strong growth in high-end jewelry and watches, with consumers buying luxury pieces for their loved ones, said JD.com's president of fashion Xia Ding.[caption id="attachment_10967359" align="aligncenter" width="600"] A Cartier ad for Qixi in 2017.[/caption]Twenty-two year old, Yu Xiaowen, a student living in Shanghai said she expects a gift from her boyfriend. "Maybe buy me flowers or something like jewelry," she said. "We haven't been together very long, so nothing too expensive."

But she notes that it wasn't something she grew up on. "I think a few years ago nobody even celebrated Qixi festival like this, but now there are ads everywhere and I think most people at least think about doing something."

Like many Chinese couples, Chen Limin, 29, said he celebrates both Feb. 14 and Qixi with his significant other.