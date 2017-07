QVC Group parent Liberty Interactive Corp. today entered into a deal to acquire the 62 percent of competitor HSNi it does not already own in the latest move aimed at gaining scale against the increasing dominance of Amazon.

Liberty currently owns 38.2 percent of HSNi and will buy the remainder in an all-stock transaction that gives the TV and online retailer an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, an equity value of $2.1 billion and places a value on HSNi's shares of $40.36 each, representing a 29 percent premium over the closing price on July 5. Liberty will issue a total of 53.4 million class A shares under the deal.