Reformation, an L.A.-based sustainable clothing brand, said today that it opened its third New York City store on Bond Street. The store is Reformation’s “first tech-enabled store” in New York and is the eighth permanent retail location for the brand.The store will feature touch screens that send apparel directly to dressing rooms; digital fitting room “attendees” for ordering additional styles or sizes; “magic wardrobes,” or two-way doors, that allow for product fulfillment without leaving fitting rooms; phone plug-ins for charging or listening to music and customizable lighting, which includes themes such as “Cool" and “Golden” as well as “Sexy Time.”[caption id="attachment_11043869" align="aligncenter" width="380"] Reformation's new Bond Street location. Photograph courtesy of Reformation.[/caption]Its Bond Street location is the largest of all the company’s stores in the U.S. at 3,500-square-feet, and offers 12 dressing rooms. Reformation opened its first tech store earlier this year in San Francisco. Following its success, the company opened two more tech stores in Los Angeles and another in Dallas.As the vertically integrated brand is a pioneer in sustainability initiatives, all of Reformation’s bricks-and-mortar stores are constructed with low VOC paints and eco-lighting. And its reusable totes and hangers are made from recycled materials, according to the brand.Yael Aflalo, the founder of Reformation, looked forward to bringing the new "tech store concept to New York, since that’s like our second home. We’ve had stores there since 2010, but this is definitely something different, something new. I hope people will be into it."For More Textile News From WWD, See:
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion