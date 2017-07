Vintage was Reformation founder Yael Aflalo’s start and she’s revisiting it with a new store concept on Melrose Avenue.

Reformation, the Los Angeles online contemporary line known for its dresses, now has a vintage-dedicated storefront. The space, previously occupied by a former Reformation store, sells a handpicked assortment of vintage clothing. Aflalo, when asked if the concept would be expanded with additional stores or online, said the Melrose space would “for now” be the only one carrying that type of assortment, which is priced from $38 to $300.