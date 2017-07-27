By  on July 27, 2017
The Rent the Runway app for same-day delivery in New York City/

Rent the Runway is giving customers instant gratification with same-day delivery service in New York.

Jennifer Hyman, cofounder and chief executive officer of Rent the Runway, said she wanted to take on Amazon Prime Wardrobe and Net-a-porter with the new service, but admitted the real threat to her site is fast fashion and retailers such as Zara.

