In its annual study of industry inventory "shrink," the National Retail Federation and the University of Florida said thefts in the industry swelled to $48.9 billion in 2016, which represents 1.44 percent of total sales. This compares to $45.2 billion, or 1.38 percent of sales, in 2015.

The NRF and university researchers said the increase comes "as budget constraints left retail security budgets flat or declining."