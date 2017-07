Retail Systems Research’s report, “The Retail Store in 2017: The Change Imperative” revealed the driving factors that are forcing enterprises under. The survey polled nearly 1,300 qualified retail respondents who work in apparel categories and fast-moving consumer goods segment between February and March of this year.

The survey found that retail professionals are feeling most challenged by consumers’ price sensitivity (55 percent), the ongoing influx of e-commerce alternatives (50 percent) and lack of consistent store execution and customer service (54 percent).