TOKYO - Retailers in Japan enjoyed higher sales in September compared with the same month last year. Cooler temperatures than what’s usual for the time of year bolstered sales of fall clothing items, both at department stores and fast-fashion chains.Fast Retailing said Tuesday that same-store sales among its Uniqlo stores in Japan gained 6.3 percent last month. Customer numbers were up by 3.9 percent, while the average purchase per customer grew by 2.3 percent on the year.“Same-store sales increased year-on-year in September as cool weather throughout the month and strong advertising campaigns helped generate favorable sales of fall winter items,” Fast Retailing said in a release.After opening four stores and closing two last month, Fast Retailing currently counts a total of 792 Uniqlo doors in Japan.Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Japan’s largest department store operator, said September sales at its eight stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area increased by 7.3 percent over the same month last year. Of those stores, only two saw their sales decline in September. The biggest growth came from the Mitsukoshi store in Tokyo’s Ginza district, which posted a sales gain of 19 percent.Sales among Takashimaya’s 17 department stores within Japan rose by 8.3 percent last month. While the company’s Tachikawa store in western Tokyo saw a large sales drop of 18.7 percent, it was one of only five stores that experienced declines.“In addition to seeing movement of autumn clothing items such as jackets and sweaters, tax-free sales and sales of big-ticket items also expanded,” Takashimaya said in a release.H2O Retailing, which operates the Hankyu and Hanshin chains of department stores, said same-store sales of those stores in Japan were up by 9.4 percent year on year in September. The Hankyu flagship store in Osaka’s Umeda district fared particularly well, with its sales expanding by 14.5 percent. September marked the tenth consecutive month of sales growth for the Hankyu and Hanshin stores.J. Front Retailing said that sales among the 17 Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores increased 6.7 percent on the year last month. Only four individual stores saw their sales decline, while the biggest growth came from locations in urban centers. The Daimaru store in Osaka’s Shinsaibashi area enjoyed sales growth of 30.1 percent, while the Daimaru store in Kyoto saw its sales jump 10.9 percent. Last month marked the sixth straight month of overall sales growth for the retailer.“The entirety of women’s and men’s autumn clothing moved very well in September, while fine art and jewelry saw large sales increases, and cosmetics and luxury brand goods continued to perform favorably,” J. Front said in a release.