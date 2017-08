Hurricane Harvey continued to wreak havoc across the Texas coast on Monday, with thousands of people stranded in Houston alone, scores of stores closed throughout the region and lost sales estimated at up to $1 billion.Harvey, the category four storm that made landfall on Friday and is considered the strongest to hit the state in decades, continued to pound Houston with rain on Monday as a tropical storm. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead so far, and the death toll is expected to rise. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency “for life-threatening catastrophic flooding,” predicting as much as 50 inches of rain in some places. Areas near Houston and Galveston have measured more than 30 inches of rain already, according to the National Hurricane Center.The weather event is initially expected to exact a $1 billion economic toll in lost sales over the duration of an extended period. Evan Gold, executive vice president of global services at Planalytics, predicted that stores in Houston will be closed for at least another five to seven days.

The first hurricane to make landfall since 2004's Charley, whose impact totaled more than $15 billion, Harvey's cost could tick even higher. "Harvey is poised to have the same, if not larger economic impacts and is likely to be a top 10, if not top five, storm," Gold said. "But we won't know for sure until it's over."

Ike Boruchow, a retail analyst at Wells Fargo, said retail traffic declined 6.2 percent nationwide and dropped 7.1 percent in the South on Saturday, when Harvey made landfall. "While it's too early to determine the magnitude of the damage, there will clearly be some level of disruption for the retailers with heavy exposure to the state. The companies in our coverage that are the most exposed to Texas are Boot Barn, with 22 percent of stores, Ross, 14 percent and Carter's, 13 percent."

Charlie O’Shea, Moody's lead retail analyst, "With Sandy [in 2012], it was a hurricane and then it was over; it wasn’t 50 inches of rain on top of the hurricane. There are a lot of moving parts here. The short-term impact is really hard to gauge and long-term is even harder. Let’s just be clear: this is a disaster of epic proportions, and the human side of this is what most important."