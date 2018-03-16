Valassis and RetailMeNot Inc., which are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, said Valassis’ RedPlum “consumer-facing” print offerings were re-branded and is now known as RetailMeNot Everyday. This includes free-standing insert coupon book as well as direct mail.

It was described by the companies as a convergence between print and physical media with online and digital media. The companies noted that RetailMeNot Everyday will have a weekly audience of up to 78 million households that “complements RetailMeNot’s digital audience of 53 million monthly web site visits and 23 million monthly mobile unique visitors.”

The companies said that for retailers and brands, the rebranding has several benefits, which include: increasing the “scale of reach” via the combined audiences of each platform; targeting capabilities (that includes hyper-local and personalized content); integrated media and multichannel options such as print, web site and mobile; and the ability to “target shoppers throughout the shopping journey.”

“The savings content found with RetailMeNot Everyday includes deals on consumer packaged goods, groceries, restaurants and other local discounts, which complement RetailMeNot’s presence in retail with digital coupons, cash back offers, discount gift cards and the Genie browser extension,” the companies said.

Curtis Tingle, chief marketing officer at Valassis, described the collaboration as an important milestone that enables “our clients to extend their promotions across platforms and providing consumers with a single, powerful savings destination.”

Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer at RetailMeNot Inc., said the partnership is “another step in our continued mission to be the consumer’s ultimate savings resource, making it even easier for shoppers to access deals in all areas across their online and in-store shopping journeys.”

