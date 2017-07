After a bright spot in May, the latest data from RetailNext in its "Retail Performance Pulse" report showed a steep drop in sales and traffic for June. The company noted that sales fell 8.1 percent in June while traffic declined 8.3 percent.

"June 2017 was a challenging month for sales and traffic metrics compared to May and year-over-year," analysts at the firm said. "Sales experienced a decline on par with March and April after a slight respite (down only 5 percent) in May. Traffic declined at levels similar to [the first quarter of] 2017 after experiencing lower declines in April/May."