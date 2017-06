Robert Campeau, the eccentric and flamboyant Canadian developer whose grand vision to reshape American retailing in the Eighties by buying up department stores failed under the weight of heavy debt, died June 12 at the age of 93.

Already established as a major developer in Canada of office buildings, homes and malls, Campeau caught the retail bug while visiting the Bloomingdale's store in Boca Raton, Fla. He toured Bloomingdale’s locations with the store's then chairman and chief executive officer, the late Marvin Traub, and it was the brand that fueled his hunger for acquisitions.