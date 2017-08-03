By  on August 3, 2017
Rodd & Gunn Westfield Century City

A rendering of Rodd & Gunn at Westfield Century City

Courtesy of Rodd & Gunn

AND COUNTING: New Zealand men’s brand Rodd & Gunn continues its U.S. store push with the company set to open door number three at Westfield Century City.

The 1,800-square-foot space, expected to open Thursday, will carry the company’s range of polo shirts bearing its English Pointer logo, smart wool jackets and Italian leather shoes. It will be located between Ted Baker and Suit Supply in the recently unveiled first phase of the shopping center’s $1 billion makeover.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus