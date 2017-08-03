AND COUNTING: New Zealand men’s brand Rodd & Gunn continues its U.S. store push with the company set to open door number three at Westfield Century City.

The 1,800-square-foot space, expected to open Thursday, will carry the company’s range of polo shirts bearing its English Pointer logo, smart wool jackets and Italian leather shoes. It will be located between Ted Baker and Suit Supply in the recently unveiled first phase of the shopping center’s $1 billion makeover.