Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM U.S. LLP, said in his firm's latest economic report that the U.S. economy is poised to grow 1.9 percent this year — buoyed by "robust" growth of 2.5 percent in the second quarter. The economy clocked a gain of 1.4 percent in the first quarter.

"We anticipate solid, if unspectacular growth in the second half fueled by solid consumer spending, which is on track to increase by 3 percent in the second quarter, and just under that throughout the remainder of the year," Brusuelas said. Other authors of the report include John Nicolopoulos, national retail and restaurant sector leader at the firm and Michael Schwartz, who serves as principal.