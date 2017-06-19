Rue La La, Allure Co-brand Limited-Edition Beauty Box The three boxes are being co-branded with Allure magazine. By Vicki M. Young on June 19, 2017 The-co-branded Rue La La x Allure beauty box. Courtesy Photo Flash-sale site Rue La La is offering three themed, limited-edition beauty boxes chosen in partnership with the beauty editors of Condé Nast’s Allure. The boxes will be co-branded by Rue and Allure. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus