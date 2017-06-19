By  on June 19, 2017
Beauty box from Rue La La/Allure

The-co-branded Rue La La x Allure beauty box.

Courtesy Photo

Flash-sale site Rue La La is offering three themed, limited-edition beauty boxes chosen in partnership with the beauty editors of Condé Nast’s Allure. The boxes will be co-branded by Rue and Allure.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

