Sam Linder and Kirk Millar, founders of @linder.nyc, are re-launching their e-commerce site and releasing a new accessories collection. Their impressive list of stockists, which include @openingceremony, @galerieslafayette and @harveynichols, is continuing to grow, but the two are focusing on their own platform. “With where fashion is heading, everyone is thinking about different sales channels and what’s going to be next. Obviously online is where it’s at,” said Millar. Their e-commerce site will launch on November 20, while their accessories collection will be introduced on November 16. #wwdfashion