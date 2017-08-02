Saks Fifth Avenue, which caters to adults seeking luxury merchandise, is lightening up the image for holiday by collaborating with Disney to make the store more family-friendly, WWD has learned.

Starting in November, Saks will be part of the swirl surrounding the 80th birthday of Disney's animated film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” by collaborating with designers on exclusive merchandise related to the movie. Saks' Snow White and Seven Dwarfs collection will include fashion, accessories and gifts, primarily for women and children, and will be sold at all 41 Saks stores in the U.S. and Canada and on saks.com.