Amazon Prime Day apparently took a big bite out of traditional retailers in terms of store visits and foot traffic, according to data from Sense360.

The analytics firm, which is used by retailers to cull consumer insights, benchmark campaigns and gather competitive intelligence, looked at over 1.3 million "anonymous retail visits" to gauge the impact on traffic. The firm looked at Tuesday visits four months prior to Amazon Prime Day and then segmented the data by consumers who had the Amazon app installed versus ones without the app.