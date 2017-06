Shadowbox, the upscale boxing gym that has made waves among celebrities and the fashion set, is poised to take over prime real estate in downtown Los Angeles when it enters the West Coast market at the end of the year.

The boxing gym that has turned heads by creating a near spa-like environment — with C.O. Bigelow bath products in the locker rooms and vanities, among other residential touches — attracts a broad swath of devotees at its two studios in New York. It now will try its hand in downtown Los Angeles when it absorbs about 4,000 square feet of space at the Row DTLA mixed-use project. Its space sits at the front of the project, greeting visitors exiting the 4,000-space parking structure — some might say the crown jewel of the project in an area starved for easy access parking.