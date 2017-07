What does online women’s boutique aggregator Shoptiques do for an encore after entering the maternity market in March? Target kids.

Shoptiques’ newest baby called Shopkids.com became available today, and the site — which targets kids up to age 14 — carries a wide range of baby products, toys, apparel and personalized gift options for grandparents. There’s also a “Mommy & Me” grouping where curated apparel options show similar styling patterns for both mom and child.