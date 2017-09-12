Shoptalk has unveiled its initial lineup of more than 80 speakers including Jeff Gennette, president and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc.; Daniel Alegre, president of global partnerships at Google, and Alon Cohen, president and cofounder of Houzz. Other companies and organizations represented include BJ Wholesale Club, Johnson & Johnson, K-Swiss and Bugaboo.

Organizers expect more than 7,500 attendees with a total of more than 400 speakers and 400 sponsors.

Shoptalk is set for March 18 to 21 at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Of the thousands of attendees, organizers expect more than 700 chief executive officers to attend. Shoptalk said it is anticipating that more than “1,000 retailers and brands will enroll in its Hosted Meetings Program, resulting in approximately 8,000 facilitated on-site meetings for retailers and brands with established and emerging providers of technology and other solutions.”

Organizers said the event’s “agenda sets forth the key technologies, trends and business models that are transforming the ecosystem for a digital age. These perspectives are shared in more than 100 main stage and track sessions by the world’s best lineup of speakers, empowering the retail and e-commerce ecosystem as it continues through a period of disruptive change.”

Some speakers include Function of Beauty ceo and founder Zahir Dossa, GoPuff cofounder and ceo Rafael Ilishayev, Mizzen + Main ceo and founder Kevin Lavelle, M. Gemi founder and ceo Ben Fischman and Fung Global Retail & Technology managing director Deborah Weinswig. Also slotted to speak are David Jaffe, ceo of Ascena Retail Group; Pooja Natarajan, global director of strategy and finance at Anheuser Busch Inbev, and Neil Ackerman, senior director of global supply chain advanced planning at Johnson & Johnson, among others.

There will also be several marketing professors from The Wharton School. Session topics include the future of brands and the evolution of the retail store as well as advances in payments and checkouts, innovation in China and the state of global retail and e-commerce. With technology, some of the topics to be discussed include artificial intelligence, connected devices, augmented and virtual reality, logistics and fulfillment and mobile technologies, among others.

Zia Daniell Wigder, chief global content officer at Shoptalk, said the lineup of speakers “already represents a broad spectrum of different company sizes, categories and geographies, and we’ll be adding even more global companies to the agenda. This international focus is essential given that retail and e-commerce are changing everywhere around the world and no single geographic region dominates in terms of innovation: To fully understand how these industries are evolving, a global lens is now essential.”

For More WWD Business News, See: