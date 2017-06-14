Organizers of Shoptalk Europe — to be held Oct. 9 to 17 in Copenhagen — said today executives from Hudson’s Bay Co., Matchesfashion.com, Alibaba, Amazon and Ikea will be among the 130-plus speakers at the event.

Shoptalk describes itself as a “large-scale event that is leading the development of a modern European and global retail and e-commerce conversation and community of innovators.” Over 2,000 attendees are expected at the event, and the overall agenda “focuses on the evolution of how consumers discover, shop and buy in an age of digital transformation.”

Confirmed speakers include: Alibaba Group general manager of Europe Terry von Bibra; Amazon director of Amazon Prime Now Mariangela Marseglia; Casper cofounder and chief executive officer Philip Krim; Dollar Shave Club founder and ceo Michael Dubin; Eataly Germany managing director Fabian Rieden; Farfetch chief strategy officer Stephanie Phair; Hudson’s Bay Co. ceo Jerry Storch; Ikea Switzerland ceo Simona Scarpaleggia; Kimberly-Clark chief information officer Suja Chandrasekaran; Li & Fung Group ceo Spencer Fung; Matchesfashion.com ceo Ulric Jerome; Picnic founder Joris Beckers; Pinterest president Tim Kendall; Pizza Hut chief customer officer Helen Vaid; Tesco managing director of online Adrian Letts, and Tumi chief digital officer Charlie Cole; among others.

Shoptalk Europe founder and chairman Anil D. Aggarwal said that by “changing the conversation and building a new community focused on innovation, Shoptalk Europe presents a unique, large-scale opportunity for the retail and e-commerce ecosystem to learn, collaborate and drive the future of commerce in Europe.”

For More Business News From WWD, See:

Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce Retailers

Consumer Preferences Reshaping Retail Landscape

As IoT Grows, AT&T Sees Broad Deployment of Connected Devices and Products

How Malls Can Satiate Consumer Desires for Experiences