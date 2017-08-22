Israel’s largest supermarket chain Shufersal has partnered with Verifone for a full-scale Payment-as-a-Service relationship — a move that the commerce and payment solutions provider said will result in the advancement and heightening of its checkout security.

The set of commerce-enabled payment solutions will include an upgrade to local EMV requirements and access to third-party apps within Verifone’s Merchant Marketplace as well as its gateway services, which will offer a holistic perspective on customer transactions — both on and off the web.

Shufersal will also deploy the customizable Verifone MX 925: a multilane, point-of-sale device allowing the chain to be EMV-ready across its 3,500 lanes. The mechanism includes encryption and tokenization services to safely receive many types of payments, including mobile wallets.

Shufersal will be the first merchant in the country to invest in these solutions. Dan Soffer, vice president of services, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions and general manager of Verifone Israel noted that empowering Shufersal with a robust range of monitoring and reporting tools will result in essential insights and strengthened performance for the chain.

“Technology is moving quickly in Israel and retail is evolving as merchants look for solutions that can both strengthen their business and enhance interactions with the consumer,” he said.

Zvika Fishaimer, vice president of Systems Information and HR at Shufersal noted that working with Verifone’s advanced technologies and services has distinguished the chain from its competitors. “We plan to interact with shoppers with multimedia content such as interactive surveys, loyalty programs and targeted marketing videos and graphics,” he added.

Fishaimer explained today’s increasingly digital consumer expects a personalized and smooth experience, whether in-store or via e-commerce — and an omnichannel, interactive retail checkout experience seems like one way to provide just that.

