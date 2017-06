For Sonos, the maker of home sound systems, there’s nothing like going direct to really show customers the product.

Sonos general manager of stores Whitney Walker spoke about the company’s flagship at 101 Greene Street, which opened nearly a year ago. Walker explained the meticulous journey the company took in opening its first store. Walker was one of several speakers talking about how to improve the in-store experience at the annual Future Stores conference in Seattle that ended Wednesday.