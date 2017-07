LONDON — The social-selling fashion and accessories brand Stella & Dot is set to launch its clothing range in the U.K. in August.

The range will include items such as tunics, caftans and skirts alongside accessories. Skirts start at $49 while a short-sleeve tunic is $129. Apparel is a new category for chief executive officer Jessica Herrin, who said she’s treading carefully — and taking an unconventional route.