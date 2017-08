JOHANNESBURG — A storied but troubled chapter in South Africa’s retail history came to an abrupt close Tuesday when the 159-year-old department store Stuttafords shut down two of its main stores, including the flagship Sandton City unit in suburban Johannesburg.

By the end of August, nine of its department stores, not to mention 16 monobrand stores and three units outside of South Africa, will be closed. Eight of the largest department store branches — all in prime locations in key malls throughout the country — comprise a total of 330,000 square feet of retail space that is now available, which landlords will struggle to fill.