After 17 years of focusing on just men, Suitsupply is setting its sights on women.The Dutch retailer, known for its youthful tailored clothing, is creating a new chain for women called SuiStudio. The company quietly opened its first stores in Amsterdam and Shanghai this month and will move into the U.S. in November with two stores at Brookfield Place in lower Manhattan and SoHo.Suitsupply has 84 stores around the world including in the U.S., a market it entered in 2011.Like the men’s stores, the women’s boutiques focus primarily on the “power suit” at affordable prices. The average price ranges from $399 to $699, with jackets selling for $299 to $699, trousers for $199 to $299. The offering spans from classic to more-modern silhouettes and the collection includes shirts, knitwear, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits and eveningwear as well.The suits are made from Italian fabrics such as Vitale Barberis Canonico and Ferla and are hand-finished. And as the case with the men’s stores, each store will offer while-you-wait tailoring.To introduce the concept, SuiStudio has created a racy advertising campaign for fall featuring model Rianne ten Haken dressed in a suit and surrounded by naked men. The tag line is #notdressingmen.Fokke de Jong, founder and chief executive officer of Suitsupply, said, “We’ve been asked consistently for a long time to make a women’s collection. Our brand is about bringing high-quality product for attainable price points. It isn’t a 'snap your fingers and done' sort of project. After years of preparation, I think we finally nailed it. A perfect fit that our customers are excited to wear.”De Jong was unavailable to expand on his plans for the chain on Friday.