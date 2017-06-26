TOKYO—Takashimaya said Monday that net profit for the first quarter of its fiscal year jumped 44.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier. In addition to higher sales, a spokesman for the company attributed the growth to a gain on the sale of shares.

For the three months ended May 31, Takashimaya reported a net profit of 5.45 billion yen, or $48.7 million at average exchange rates for the period.