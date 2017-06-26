By  on June 26, 2017
The Takashimaya store in Nihonbashi, Tokyo

Yukie Miyazaki

TOKYO—Takashimaya said Monday that net profit for the first quarter of its fiscal year jumped 44.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier. In addition to higher sales, a spokesman for the company attributed the growth to a gain on the sale of shares.

For the three months ended May 31, Takashimaya reported a net profit of 5.45 billion yen, or $48.7 million at average exchange rates for the period.

