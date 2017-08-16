Target Beats Q2 Earnings Estimate The mass retailer's digital performance exceeded that of the industry. By Sharon Edelson on August 16, 2017 Target Corp. on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected profit and a same-store sales increase of 1.3 percent for the second quarter ended July 29. However net income declined 1.2 percent to $672 million from $680 million a year earlier. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus