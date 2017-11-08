Despite posting better-than-expected results in the recent second quarter and plans to accelerate its flexible-format store rollout, Target Corp. isn't immune from the vagaries roiling the retail industry.The Minneapolis-based retailer on Wednesday confirmed it will close 12 full-size underperforming units, a sign that there's little tolerance for locations that fall short of expectations in this bruising business climate.

A Target spokeswoman said employees at the 12 units, which are located mainly in the South and Midwest, were told of the closures on Nov. 6.

"We close a handful of stores each year through a very intentional process to ensure the continued health of our portfolio," the spokeswoman said. "Target’s stores are a vital part of our future, enabling us to create engaging experiences for our guests as well as fill online orders. Target in 2017 opened 32 stores, creating more than 2,000 jobs."