Retailers are rising to forge alliances with tech giants. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. recently announced a hook-up with Google Home and Google Assistant for voice-enabled shopping. Today, Target Crop. said it's expanding nationwide its partnership with Google Express, using the Express web site or app, or Google Assistant on Home or Android TV. Soon Target and other Google merchants will be available on any Assistant-enabled Android or iPhone.Most items sold at Target stores, with the exception of refrigerated or frozen products, will be available through Google Express.Target is offering free two-day delivery for orders of at least $35, and same-day delivery in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.Several new functions will be added in 2018. For example, shoppers will be able to link their Target accounts to Google to receive more personalized search results. Target customers can also link their Red Cards to Google Express to reap rewards on the platform.In-store pickup of Target orders on Google will be ready in two hours.Google and Target said they're working to develop digital shopping experiences that combine the best of Google’s technology with Target’s signature style.