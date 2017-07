Target, which scored with last year's launch of Cat & Jack, a kids' and babies in-house brand that's expected to reach $1 billion in sales, sees more opportunity in the children's wear arena. Toca Boca, the first apparel and accessories collection from the maker of digital toys and other playful products, will bow on July 17, in time for back-to-school, exclusively at Target and target.com.

“Target has seen incredible strength in our kids' business with the launch of Cat & Jack and Pillowfort," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, the latter a reference to bedding and decor for the younger set. “Parents have told us they're looking for stylish and affordable options for babies and younger children.”