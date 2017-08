Target Corp. chairman and chief executive officer Brian Cornell said the retailer's second-quarter results validate its costly and far-ranging initiatives, which include transforming the supply chain, investing in the store experience and associate training and launching 12 new apparel and home brands.

The discounter's net income slipped 1.2 percent to $672 million from $680 million a year earlier. But share buybacks boosted earnings per share to $1.22, from $1.07, beating analyst estimates of $1.19. The increase was driven by traffic growth of 2.1 percent.